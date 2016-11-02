Norway court to hear appeal in $1.8 bln gas transport tariff row
OSLO, Jan 27 A Norwegian court will hear an appeal next week by four firms seeking to overturn a ruling that upheld a government decision to cut offshore gas transportation tariffs.
Nov 2 Kungsleden AB :
* Says Supreme Administrative Court dismisses leave to appeal, tax verdict becomes final
* Says tax verdict related to capital gain made in 2006
* Says administrative Court of Appeal had delivered negative verdict for Kungsleden in Dec. 2015
* Says made a reservation of 1,319 million crowns ($147.70 million) in the fourth quarter of 2015, paid 1,303 million crowns to tax authorities in Dec 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9301 Swedish crowns) (Stockholm Newsroom)
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
* FY net profit of 35.2 million euros ($37.60 million)(previous year: 18.3 million euros)