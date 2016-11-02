Nov 2 Kungsleden AB :

* Says Supreme Administrative Court dismisses leave to appeal, tax verdict becomes final

* Says tax verdict related to capital gain made in 2006

* Says administrative Court of Appeal had delivered negative verdict for Kungsleden in Dec. 2015

* Says made a reservation of 1,319 million crowns ($147.70 million) in the fourth quarter of 2015, paid 1,303 million crowns to tax authorities in Dec 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9301 Swedish crowns) (Stockholm Newsroom)