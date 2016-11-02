Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd
* JA Solar Holdings Co - has agreed to settle lawsuit brought by Hemlock Semiconductor PTE LTD against JA Solar technology Yangzhou Co ltd
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd says JA Solar ltd, JA Solar Yangzhou, Hemlock Semiconductor operations have entered into a new long-term supply agreement
* JA Solar -supply agreement under which co agrees to buy solar grade polycrystalline silicon products from Hemlock operations on quarterly basis until Oct. 31, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".