Norway court to hear appeal in $1.8 bln gas transport tariff row
OSLO, Jan 27 A Norwegian court will hear an appeal next week by four firms seeking to overturn a ruling that upheld a government decision to cut offshore gas transportation tariffs.
Nov 2 Pragma Faktoring SA :
* To issue up to 200,000 series I bonds at issue price of 100 zlotys ($25.7) per bond
* The aim of the issue is the redemption of series F and G bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8958 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, Jan 27 A Norwegian court will hear an appeal next week by four firms seeking to overturn a ruling that upheld a government decision to cut offshore gas transportation tariffs.
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
* FY net profit of 35.2 million euros ($37.60 million)(previous year: 18.3 million euros)