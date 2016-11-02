Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
* Sinclair announces executive promotions and changes
* Sinclair broadcast group inc says david smith to transition from chairman, president & chief executive officer to executive chairman
* Sinclair broadcast group inc - promoted christopher ripley from chief financial officer to president & chief executive officer
* Sinclair broadcast group inc says lucy rutishauser to transition from vp corporate finance & treasurer to svp chief financial officer & treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".