Nov 2 UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

* Debt purchaser Motormile Finance agrees to redress package

* Co has entered into an agreement with FCA to provide redress to more than 500,000 customers for failures in due diligence and collections

* Redress will consist of 154,000 pounds in cash payments to customers and writing-off of 414 mln pounds of debt Source text: (bit.ly/2fdw80L)