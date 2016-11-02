Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 China Everbright Ltd :
* Disposal of 51% of the equity interests in EBA Real Estate And EBA Asset Management
* Vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser
* Deal at an aggregate consideration of RMB 1.54 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
* FY net profit of 35.2 million euros ($37.60 million)(previous year: 18.3 million euros)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.