Nov 2 Denmark's Coloplast

* Says full-year EBIT was impacted by a provision of 750 million Danish crowns ($111.89 million) to cover potential settlements and costs in connection with lawsuits in the United States

* Says the lawsuits concerns alleged injuries resulting from the use of transvaginal surgical mesh products designed to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence

* Says more than 90 percent of the cases are considered settled Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7031 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)