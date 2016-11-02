BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says co not served with legal papers in matter as in Mezzion's press release
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."
Nov 2 Denmark's Coloplast
* Says full-year EBIT was impacted by a provision of 750 million Danish crowns ($111.89 million) to cover potential settlements and costs in connection with lawsuits in the United States
* Says the lawsuits concerns alleged injuries resulting from the use of transvaginal surgical mesh products designed to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence
* Says more than 90 percent of the cases are considered settled Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7031 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Seeks members' nod for preferential allotment of 1.5 million shares to non promoters at 52 rupees per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2jb3xy0 Further company coverage:
