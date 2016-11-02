Nov 2 Softing AG :

* Third-quarter revenue stood at 20.5 million euros ($22.75 million), almost matching previous year's figure of 20.8 million euros

* Sales for first nine months of year increased to 58.9 million euros (previous year: 57.3 million euros)

* Confirms existing guidance of annual revenue of between 80 million and 85 million euros and EBIT within a range of 7 million and 8 million euros

* EBIT for third quarter amounted to 1.0 million euros (previous year: 1.6 million euros)

* 9-month net profit 1.6 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago