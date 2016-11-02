Nov 2 Clean Harbors Inc

* Clean Harbors - on nov 1, co and one of its canadian units entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Clean harbors - under amended and restated facility, co has right to obtain revolving loans and letters of credit for a combined maximum of up to $300 million

* Clean harbors - under amended and restated facility, co's canadian unit has right to obtain revolving loans and letters of credit for up to $100 million