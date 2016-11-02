Nov 2 Hallmark Financial Services Inc

* Entered into a first amendment to revolving Facility B agreement

* As amended, Facility B agreement provides hallmark $30.0 million revolving credit facility

* Amends existing revolving Facility B agreement with frost to extend by 1 year termination date for draws

* Co may borrow, repay and reborrow under Facility B until December 17, 2018