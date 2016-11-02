Nov 2 Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust

* unit entered rmb1 billion entrustment loan bearing interest at 88% of people's bank of china over 5-year base lending rate

* new loan facilities are not subject to any interest rate swap arrangements.

* unit entered into rmb2,.36 billion syndicated loan bearing interest at 88% of people's bank of china over 5-year base lending rate