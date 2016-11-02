PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 Kate Spade & Co
* Kate Spade & Co executive - Q3 comp sales impacted by increasing tourist headwinds in brick and mortar business -conf call
* Kate Spade & Co executive- Increase in promotion expense, testing certain price-point products contributed to increased gross margin pressure in Q3 - conf call
* Kate Spade & Co executive- in Q4, will be adding the buy online ship from store capability to co's outlets based on sales from the flash sale site -conf call
* Kate Spade & Co executive- slower transition to cameron street group within ecommerce channel also contributed to increased Q3 gross margin pressure
* Kate Spade & Co executive- "We plan for a very, very high level pricing pressure going into the all-important holiday season" -conf call Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.