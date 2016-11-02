Nov 2 DiaSorin SpA :

* Launches a molecular test to detect clostridium difficile for markets outside of the United States

* Infection by clostridium difficile is a major cause of antibiotic-associated diarrhea and colitis

* The size of the diagnostic market for clostridium difficile is estimated to exceed $450 million worldwide