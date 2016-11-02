BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says co not served with legal papers in matter as in Mezzion's press release
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."
Nov 2 DiaSorin SpA :
* Launches a molecular test to detect clostridium difficile for markets outside of the United States
* Infection by clostridium difficile is a major cause of antibiotic-associated diarrhea and colitis
* The size of the diagnostic market for clostridium difficile is estimated to exceed $450 million worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks members' nod for preferential allotment of 1.5 million shares to non promoters at 52 rupees per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2jb3xy0 Further company coverage:
