UPDATE 2-Elliott agrees exit to end bruising Alliance Trust tussle
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
Nov 2 Sabre Corp:
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 revenue rose 6.9 percent to $839 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $853.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 year-over-year consolidated revenue growth of between 8% and 12%
* Sabre Corp - adjusted EBITDA for year is expected to be between $1,055 and $1,070 million, with full year adjusted EPS of $1.34 to $1.40
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2edknox) Further company coverage:
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
LONDON, Jan 27 Turkey's lira fell 1 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its central bank policymaking and ahead of a key ratings review from Fitch, while emerging stocks snapped a four-day winning streak, retreating from a three-month high.
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital