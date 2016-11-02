UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 2 Luxey International Holdings Ltd :
* Wong Sin Lai was adjudged bankrupt by high court on 26 October 2016
* Has been informed that all claims against Lau by in action were dismissed by high court on 26 february 2016
* Refers to announcements when chairman was involved in HCA under which Lau was named as defendant by counterclaims of Wong Sin Lai Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources