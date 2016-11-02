Nov 2 Luxey International Holdings Ltd :

* Wong Sin Lai was adjudged bankrupt by high court on 26 October 2016

* Has been informed that all claims against Lau by in action were dismissed by high court on 26 february 2016

* Refers to announcements when chairman was involved in HCA under which Lau was named as defendant by counterclaims of Wong Sin Lai