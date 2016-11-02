UPDATE 2-Elliott agrees exit to end bruising Alliance Trust tussle
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
Nov 2 Brookdale Senior Living Inc
* Welltower announces significant portfolio repositioning
* Welltower inc says increased its 2016 disposition guidance from $1.3 billion to $4.1 billion of proceeds
* Welltower inc says expect to execute on $3.3 billion of disposition proceeds in Q4
* Welltower inc says total 2016 estimated disposition proceeds forecast includes approximately $1.7 billion of genesis healthcare properties to be executed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
LONDON, Jan 27 Turkey's lira fell 1 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its central bank policymaking and ahead of a key ratings review from Fitch, while emerging stocks snapped a four-day winning streak, retreating from a three-month high.
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital