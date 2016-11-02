Nov 2 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

* All required governance processes in respect of risk assessment and risk management have been considered by the board from time to time

* Regulation 21 of SEBI LODR dealing with setting up of risk management panel not applicable to co

* Risk management functions, systems supervised by audit committee Source text: bit.ly/2f0F7l9 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)