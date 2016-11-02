BRIEF-Mphasis Ltd appoints Nitin Rakesh as CEO
* Mphasis ltd - Mphasis appoints Nitin Rakesh as chief executive officer and member of the board
Nov 2 Vgi Global Media Pcl
* In 2q 2016/17, the company's operating revenue increased 32.6% yoy to 712mln baht
* 2Q net profit from operation 209 million baht up 3.5 %
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Mphasis ltd - Mphasis appoints Nitin Rakesh as chief executive officer and member of the board
* H1 consolidated profit of 655 thousand euros ($699,278.00)(previous year -128 thousand euros)
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: