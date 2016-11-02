BRIEF-Charles Schwab increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share
Nov 2 Quam Ltd
* on 28 october 2016 (after trading hours), sellers and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreement
* offeror has conditionally agreed to acquire, a total of 794.9 million sale shares
* deal for purchase price of hk$1.38 per sale share
* deal for total cash consideration of hk$1.10 billion
* Application has been made by company for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On 3 November 2016.
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $7.2 million in fourth quarter 2016, up 63% from fourth quarter 2015; achieves record net income of $27.4 million for full year 2016