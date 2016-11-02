Nov 2 Quam Ltd

* on 28 october 2016 (after trading hours), sellers and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreement

* offeror has conditionally agreed to acquire, a total of 794.9 million sale shares

* deal for purchase price of hk$1.38 per sale share

* deal for total cash consideration of hk$1.10 billion

* Application has been made by company for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On 3 November 2016.