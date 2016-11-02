Nov 2 Firstfarms A/S :

* Says enters pig production

* Entered a conditional agreement about purchase of Dan-Farm Holding A/S

* Due diligence process will be initiated, before agreement becomes final

* Purchase price is agreed to 11 million Danish crowns ($1.6 million) for 100 percent of shares in Dan-Farm Holding

* Purchase price is paid with issuance of new shares in Firstfarms

* Share price is fixed at 46.15 corresponding to fair value

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6960 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)