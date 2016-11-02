Nov 2 Union Medical Healthcare Ltd :

* Purchaser agreed to purchase, sale shares, being 75% of equity interest in each of target companies

* Deal at a total consideration of HK$37.7 million

* Good Union Corporation Limited and Good Union Medical Limited as target companies

* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with each of sellers and each of target companies

* Aggregate profits of target companies will contribute positively to financial results of company in near future

* Aggregate profits of target companies will contribute positively to financial results of company in near future

* Consideration will be funded by group's internal resources and will be settled in cash