UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Nov 2 Amazon.com Inc
* Amazon said to consider bid for stake in Dubai's Souq.com- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Souq.com stake is also drawing interest from private equity firms and regional, family-owned companies- Bloomberg,citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2edMfc5
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.