Nov 2 Eli Lilly and Co :

* New data from pivotal RA-BEACON study show significant improvement in patient-reported outcomes in rheumatoid arthritis patients treated with baricitinib compared to placebo

* One death was reported in baricitinib 4 mg dose group (stroke)

* For patient's assessment of pain, only baricitinib 4 mg was shown to be statistically significantly different from placebo at week 1