BRIEF-Mega Nirman & Industries approves investment in SaiBollywood Filmcity
Mega Nirman & Industries says approved investment in Saibollywood Filmcity
Nov 2 Albaraka Turk
* Q3 unconsolidated profit share income of 541.2 million lira ($173.40 million) versus 498.2 million lira year ago
* Q3 unconsolidated net profit of 50.3 million lira versus 71.4 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1211 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Paduka Tengku Noor Zakiah Binti Tengku Ismail ceases to be non executive chairman
PARIS, Jan 27 BNP Paribas has poached three senior bankers for its equity capital markets (ECM) and cash equities teams, and the French bank added that global head of ECM Thierry Olive would take a new role with BNP Paribas in Asia.