Nov 2 MDxHealth SA :

* Q3 total revenues increased 122 pct to $9.1 million (Q3 2015: $4.1 million); up 45 pct from Q2 2016 ($6.3 million)

* Q3 net loss declined 46 pct to $2.7 million (Q3 2015: $4.8million)

* Maintains its upgraded guidance for projected 2016 revenues, which are expected to increase by more than 60 pct over 2015