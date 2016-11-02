Nov 2 Mdxhealth Sa :
* Launched equity offering to raise an amount of approximately 15 million euros ($16.67
million) by means of a private placement of new shares
* Says possibility to increase size of placement to up to 4,526,962 new shares in total
(representing close to 10% of company's outstanding shares)
* Bookbuilding procedure will commence immediately and is expected to close on Nov. 2, 2016,
subject to acceleration or extension of timetable
($1 = 0.9000 euros)
