Nov 2 Mdxhealth Sa :

* Launched equity offering to raise an amount of approximately 15 million euros ($16.67 million) by means of a private placement of new shares

* Says possibility to increase size of placement to up to 4,526,962 new shares in total (representing close to 10% of company's outstanding shares)

* Bookbuilding procedure will commence immediately and is expected to close on Nov. 2, 2016, subject to acceleration or extension of timetable