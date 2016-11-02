Nov 2 TVA Group:

* Quebecor Media Group announces changes to its organizational structure

* TVA Group - Changes to organizational structure includes reduction of 220 positions at Quebecor Media Group, or nearly 8% of its workforce

* TVA Group - Staff reductions will have no impact on newsrooms or on news coverage across Québec

* TVA Group- Changes to organizational structure include reduction of 125 positions at TVA Group