Nov 2 Value Partners Group Ltd -

* Tse Wai Ming, Timothy has tendered his resignation and stepped down as chief executive officer and an executive director

* Cheah Cheng Hye, chairman of board has been appointed as acting chief executive officer

* Seri Cheah is best placed to take up role of chief executive officer until a new chief executive officer is appointed