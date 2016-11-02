Nov 2 Nikkei:

* Isuzu Motors' group operating profit likely fell 20 percent on the year to about 69 billion yen for the six months ended in September - Nikkei

* Isuzu Motors Ltd sales apparently slid 7 percent to about 900 billion yen for the six months ended in September - Nikkei

* Isuzu Motors Ltd might downgrade its full-year guidance, which shows operating profit rising 2 percent to 175 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2fdhy9i)