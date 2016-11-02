UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 2 Nikkei:
* Isuzu Motors' group operating profit likely fell 20 percent on the year to about 69 billion yen for the six months ended in September - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors Ltd sales apparently slid 7 percent to about 900 billion yen for the six months ended in September - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors Ltd might downgrade its full-year guidance, which shows operating profit rising 2 percent to 175 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2fdhy9i)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources