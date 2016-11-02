BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc
* Cable network programming quarterly segment OIBDA increased 6% to $1.38 billion
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Qtrly total revenues $6.51 billion versus $6.08 billion
* Q1 revenue view $6.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Twenty-First Century Fox - Qtrly filmed entertainment segment OIBDA $311 million versus $149 million
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc- Q1 television segment OIBDA $191 million versus $196 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.