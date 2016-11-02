Nov 3 Phoenix New Media Ltd

* Board authorized to grant new unsecured term loans to particle inc.

* To grant loans on or before january 15, 2017 with an aggregate principal amount of rmb120 million

* Loans an interest rate of 9% per annum and with a term of no more than six (6) months

* Pursuant to board approval, company granted an initial loan of rmb46 million to particle on november 2

* Pursuant to board approval, company granted an initial loan of rmb46 million to particle on november 2

* May grant remaining loans to particle after obtaining approval of company's parent company, phoenix tv, for such loans