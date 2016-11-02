CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 3 Phoenix New Media Ltd
* Board authorized to grant new unsecured term loans to particle inc.
* To grant loans on or before january 15, 2017 with an aggregate principal amount of rmb120 million
* Loans an interest rate of 9% per annum and with a term of no more than six (6) months
* Pursuant to board approval, company granted an initial loan of rmb46 million to particle on november 2
* May grant remaining loans to particle after obtaining approval of company's parent company, phoenix tv, for such loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: