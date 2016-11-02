CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 2 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results fiscal 2016 revenues $23.6 billion; GAAP EPS $3.81, non-GAAP EPS $4.44
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.07
* Qtrly revenues $6.2 billion versus $5.5 billion
* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.91 - $1.01
* Sees Q1 non GAAP earnings per share $1.12 - $1.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $6.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 revenue $5.7 billion - $6.5 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $5.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: