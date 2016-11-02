BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Virgin America Inc
* Virgin America Inc - qtrly earnings per share $1.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Virgin America Inc qtrly total operating revenues $445.2 million versus $410.9 million
* Q3 revenue view $444.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.