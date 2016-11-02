Nov 2 Rogers Corp

* Q3 sales rose 3.1 percent to $165.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.88

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.71

* Sees Q4 2016 sales $155 million to $165 million

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.76 to $0.86

* Rogers Corp - for full year 2016, rogers expects capital expenditures to be in range of approximately $20.0 to $25.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $154.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $151.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.95