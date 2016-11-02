BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Rogers Corp
* Q3 sales rose 3.1 percent to $165.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.88
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.71
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $155 million to $165 million
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.76 to $0.86
* Rogers Corp - for full year 2016, rogers expects capital expenditures to be in range of approximately $20.0 to $25.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $154.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $151.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
