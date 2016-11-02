BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 3 Parsley Energy Inc :
* Parsley Energy Inc- co, unit entered into a revolving credit agreement on Oct. 28, 2016 - SEC filing
* Parsley Energy Inc- agreement provides for a five-year senior secured revolving credit facility, maturing on Oct. 28, 2021
* Parsley Energy Inc- credit agreement provides for an initial borrowing base of $900.0 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.