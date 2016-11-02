Nov 3 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd :

* FY Statutory profit after tax for financial year ended 30 September 2016 of $5.7 billion down 24% and a cash profit of $5.9 billion down 18%

* APRA CET1 Capital Ratio at 30 September was 9.6%

* Final dividend of 80 cents per share

* FY operating income down 3% to A$20.53 billion

* Return on Equity was stable in second half of financial year at 12.2%

* "Focus will be on Australian wealth business where ANZ is exploring possible strategic and capital market options"

* Says "possible sale of life insurance, advice and superannuation and investments businesses in Australia"