BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc :
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - co entered into first amendment to company's credit agreement dated November 5, 2014 - sec filing
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group - amendment redefines Co's senior credit facilities and provides for a $35.0 million term loan facility, maturing in 2019
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc- company is no longer allowed to increase revolving credit facility by up to $25.0 million
* Bravo Brio Restaurant - amendment also provides for revolving credit facility under which co may borrow up to $30.0 million maturing 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2f29ac7) Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.