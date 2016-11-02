BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Chesapeake Utilities Corp :
* Eastern shore natural gas company finalized precedent agreements with customers for its 2017 expansion project
* Chesapeake utilities -precedent agreements have been signed by seven of ESNG's existing customers who have requested new firm transportation services
* Chesapeake utilities - project will provide above 60,000 dekatherms/ day additional firm natural gas transportation deliverability on pipeline
* Chesapeake utilities -2017 expansion project consists of approximately 23 miles of pipeline looping in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.