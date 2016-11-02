BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 T-mobile Us Inc :
* On October 28 T-Mobile USA Inc extended commitment periods under $4bln of note purchase facilities
* Commitments, which were scheduled to expire in november 2016, have been extended through may 2017
* Company estimates an aggregate monthly interest savings of up to $17mln for duration of extended commitments Source text (bit.ly/2fFBsMY) Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.