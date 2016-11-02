BRIEF-German antitrust regulator says approves ASML's purchase of stake in Carl Zeiss SMT
Jan 27 German antitrust regulator Bundeskartellamt
Nov 3 Fairfax Media Ltd
* Domain's H1 ebitda is likely to be slightly below prior corresponding period
* FY17 year-to-date overall group revenues for continuing businesses are 6% to 7% below last year
* FY16 domain's overall revenue is up 2% with its total digital business up 11%
* FY total group revenue of $1.83 billion, 0.6% lower for continuing businesses than prior year
* FY 2016 underlying net profit after tax of $132.5 million was 7.6% lower than prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 German antitrust regulator Bundeskartellamt
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 15 percent, or to be 35.7 million yuan to 37.4 million yuan
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.