BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 3 Prana Biotechnology Ltd
* Prana Biotechnology Ltd - further advice from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on steps necessary to remove Partial Clinical Hold (PCH) on PBT2
* Prana Biotechnology Ltd - company has now prioritised clinical development of PBT2 in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: