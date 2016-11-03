Nov 3 Strides Shasun Ltd

* Strides Shasun Ltd says co, Mylan agree to settle regulatory and general claims on Agila transaction

* Strides Shasun Ltd says after payment to Mylan, co to get about US$ 30 million from regulatory escrow

* Strides Shasun Ltd says co, Mylan agreed to full, final settlement of warranty, indemnity claims Source text - (bit.ly/2eWOMeC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)