BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Transocean Ltd
* Q3 earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items
* Transocean Ltd qtrly revenues were $903 million, compared with $943 million in Q2 of 2016
* Transocean Ltd - contract backlog was $12.2 billion as of October 2016 fleet status report
* Transocean Ltd qtrly revenue efficiency was 100.7 percent, up from 96.5 percent in Q2 of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $866.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.