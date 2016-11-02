Nov 3 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* FY total provision charge of $1.96 billion

* "ANZ intends to clarify plans for remaining businesses in retail and wealth in asia during FY17"

* "Wealth business in new zealand will be considered separately during 2017"

* "Gradually consolidating to historical payout range of 60-65% of annual cash profit"

* "ANZ expects provision charges to remain broadly same in 2017 financial year as a percentage of gross lending assets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: