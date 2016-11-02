BRIEF-Beijing Properties updates on subscription for shares and subscription receipts of Millenmin Ventures
* Discloseable Transaction: Subscription For Shares And Subscription Receipts Of Millenmin Ventures Inc. And Disposal Of Bellomonte Limited
Nov 3 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
* FY total provision charge of $1.96 billion
* "ANZ intends to clarify plans for remaining businesses in retail and wealth in asia during FY17"
* "Wealth business in new zealand will be considered separately during 2017"
* "Gradually consolidating to historical payout range of 60-65% of annual cash profit"
* "ANZ expects provision charges to remain broadly same in 2017 financial year as a percentage of gross lending assets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lam Hoi Khong resigns as CFO Source text (http://bit.ly/2k8HnLY) (http://bit.ly/2jYgmch) Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were sluggish in lacklustre trade on Friday ahead of the Chinese new year holidays, as investors failed to capitalise on a global equity markets rally overnight. A key index of global equity markets hit a near 2-year high on Thursday, not far off from a record high it touched in April 2015. Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indexes hit life-time intraday highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average also closing at a record h