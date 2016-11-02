Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* Moody's affirms Canada's AAA rating; maintains stable outlook

* Moody's on Canada-rating on expectation that government debt ratios, including low federal debt burden, to remain stable in next two years,decline gradually in subsequent years

* Moody's on Canada-rating on Canada's flexible and competitive economy, supported by exceptionally strong institutions and economic policy management

* Moody's on Canada-rating on strong institutions that underpin well regulated financial system that would absorb potential housing shock with minimal fiscal costs for government

* Moody's on Canada- expect the economy's flexibility and dynamism to generate sustained growth in household incomes and overall GDP

* Moody's on Canada- expect GDP growth to average 1.7 percent annually in 2016-2018, broadly in line with the AAA median

* Moody's - Over longer term, Canada's growth potential is robust, underpinned by steady increases in working age population, including regular flow of immigrants

* Moody's - Government debt to remain stable, including low federal debt burden; official investor demand for canadian assets fostering stable financing conditions Source: bit.ly/2eoO7lw