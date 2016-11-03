BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien announces administrative board elections
* Rolf Buch, A. Stefan Kirsten, Fabian Heß and Sabine Gleiß were newly elected to administrative board. Peter Hohlbein and Andreas Lehner were re-elected
Nov 3 CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd
* In october 2016, group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint ventures and associated companies) amounted to approximately RMB5.21 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rolf Buch, A. Stefan Kirsten, Fabian Heß and Sabine Gleiß were newly elected to administrative board. Peter Hohlbein and Andreas Lehner were re-elected
* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date
* Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results