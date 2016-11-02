BRIEF-Zall Group expects FY consol revenue from cont ops to increase
* expected that group's consolidated revenue for second half of 2016 will show a substantial increase from first half of 2016
Nov 2 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* Has reached an agreement on sale of its leasing company - Raiffeisen Leasing Polska S.A. - with PKO Leasing S.A.
* Purchase price equates to around eur 200 million (pln 850 million)
* Closing should still follow in 2016
* Expected positive effect on RBI's consolidated result would be around eur 30 million and would be booked at closing.
* Transaction will have a positive effect of around 33 basis points on RBI's CET 1 ratio (fully loaded)
* Effect would amount to around 28 basis points for combined bank (Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG and RBI) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 27 Germany is still against the introduction of joint bonds for euro zone countries, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday, following a newspaper report that said the European Commission was discussing such papers.
BANGKOK, Jan 27 Thailand's parliament on Friday approved an additional 190 billion baht ($5.4 billion) in public spending this fiscal year, aimed at improving growth outside its capital, as the military government tries to stimulate a sluggish economy.