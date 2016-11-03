UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Super Group Ltd
* Sapphire made a pre-conditional offer to acquire all issued shares of Super Group
* Offer will be at a price of S$1.30 per share or a total aggregate consideration of approximately S$1.45 billion
* Offer will be conditional upon Sapphire receiving more than 50% of Super Group's issued shares being tendered in acceptance of offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources