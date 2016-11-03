Nov 3 Super Group Ltd

* Sapphire made a pre-conditional offer to acquire all issued shares of Super Group

* Offer will be at a price of S$1.30 per share or a total aggregate consideration of approximately S$1.45 billion

* Offer will be conditional upon Sapphire receiving more than 50% of Super Group's issued shares being tendered in acceptance of offer