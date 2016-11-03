UPDATE 2-German prosecutors open fraud inquiry into former VW CEO
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
Nov 2 Cogeco Communications Inc :
* Cogeco Communications Inc releases its results for Q4 of fiscal 2016 and increases its dividend
* Qtrly revenue increased by $23.6 million, or 4.5 pct, to reach $544.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share C$1.52
* Says declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.43, an increase of 10.3%, compared to $0.39 per share paid in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index inched higher in early trade on Friday and was on track for a 0.6 percent gain on the week, as industrial, technology and telecom gains offset losses for energy stocks as oil prices fell.
* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: