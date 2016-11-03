UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Compagnie Des Magasins Populaires Limite :
* 9-months ended Sept 2016 group loss of 60.7 million rupees versus loss of 65.2 million rupees year ago
* 9-month group revenue of 639.0 million rupees versus 579.4 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2fxBFmk Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources